Crawley Town midfielder Mark Randall calls for more composure in front of goal

Crawley Town midfielder Mark Randall insists that it is only a matter of time before the Reds’ luck changes for the better, despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Cambridge United which was their third consecutive league defeat.

Randall, a summer signing from Newport County, is frustrated at the poor start made by Crawley in his first season.

But he believes their fortunes will soon change once they start getting a bit of luck.

He said: “It was frustrating today. Decisions weren’t going our way and we hit the woodwork twice.

“It’s just our luck at the minute. It won’t be long until our luck changes.

“We’re giving it 100 percent on the pitch for ourselves and for the fans.

“They (the fans) are paying their hard-earned wage to come and watch us. We’re only three games in to the league, it’s so early. I have 100 percent confidence we will change it around.”

Randall, who spent much of his youth career at Arsenal, also rued a lack of composure and desire in front of goal.

He said: “We need a bit more composure in front of goal, and a bit more desire to get the ball in the back of the net.

“We just need to keep getting the chances and it will come.”

Randall highlighted the strength in depth in the side as a reason for fans not to lose hope, remaining optimistic his side can change their fortunes with the players they have in the squad.

He said: “Every squad can do with a bit of strength in depth. You look at the players on the bench, the experience and the characters in the dressing room.

“That’s what makes me confident that we can turn it around and start winning games.”