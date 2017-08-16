Crawley Town owner Eren wants fans to make some noise against Cambridge

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren is appealing for the fans to make some noise against Cambridge.

This follows a poor start to the season which has seen no points and just two goals from the opening three games.

Reds lost their opener 3-1 at home to Port Vale, then followed up with a 5-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup at Championship club Birmingham City before narrowly losing 1-0 on Saturday away to Cheltenham Town.

The start has prompted negative reactions to the club among fans on social media.

Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Cambridge United, who have also lost their first three games, Eren called for unity and backing.

He stressed the club is moving forward with a bigger budget, rebuilt infrastructure and a bigger and better squad which could be added by the end of August.

Eren wants to stop a ‘defeatist mentality’ and would like fans to show their support vocally at the game.

In a statement published on Crawley Town’s website he said:

“To the Family,

We have not started the season well but it is crucial that we do not lose our positivity and direction.

The squad has been through transition last year and will be fine tuned every year, together with Harry we have worked to build a better team than last season.

Despite the results, the team has shown positive signs.

I ask for unity, noise and passion for our game on Saturday against Cambridge United.

It is time for the family to really express what we are about – we need every one of you to make yourselves heard in support of the team on Saturday.

There has been a lot of talk about our transfer activity over the summer months - we have significantly improved the areas in our team and intend to be ongoing with our activities up until the end of August.

This year we have increased budgets. The club is growing to build its foundation to rise through the leagues.

A defeatist mentality are not characteristics of this club. We have to recall from where we started our journey.

Since the takeover, we have rebuilt the infrastructure and increased the contracted playing staff.

The value of the playing staff is considerably increasing each year.

This is an indication of the growing value of the team.

We are together and we will be united in our journey.

For sure disappointing times will occur, as they do at any club, but we will do our utmost to keep them temporary.

We have a vision and belief. We are working towards that – with you, the fans.”

Ziya Eren