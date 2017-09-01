Crawley Town skipper Smith urges Reds to gain first home win against Yeovil

Crawley Town midfielder Jimmy Smith has highlighted the importance of getting their first win at home in front of an expectant crowd in Saturday’s match against Yeovil Town.

Smith, who scored and set up another as captain in his return from a thigh injury in last Saturday’s 3-0 win at Swindon, believes the result will provide an impetus for Crawley to push on and continue to win games this season.

He said: “To come back into the team last week, to score, to get an assist as well and get the three points was massive for myself and for the team.

“It was important. In the previous games we felt we were playing well, it was just about the chances not going in the back of the net.

“Every game we’ve gone in to, the lads have obviously wanted to get three points and I know I missed three or four games but from watching I saw we created chances and we played good football.

“On the day (against Swindon), we created many chances and we were clinical. It just shows you whoever wants it most on the day and we wanted it.

“We go into this game, on the back of a 3-0 win, we’re positive and we can’t wait to get that first win at home.”

The former Chelsea man also said the pressure of playing at home will not hinder the Reds’ chances of earning their first victory at the Checkatrade Stadium this season.

He added: “It’s good pressure. No one is afraid to go out there, like I said we want to get our first win at home under our belt.

“The main thing is we’ve got to be clinical like we were at Swindon, we remain positive and hopefully we can take that into this Saturday.”