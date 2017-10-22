Crawley Town striker Camara reckons fans deserved Reds’ good display against Luton

Crawley Town forward Panutche Camara believes their performance against Luton Town was well deserved by the players and the fans after a run of poor home results.

The Reds put in a determined and resilient performance to earn a 0-0 draw at home to first-placed Luton, and fans showed their delight with loud cheers and applause ringing around the stadium at full-time.

Crawley v Chelsea XI. Panutche Camara. Pic Steve Robards SR1716762 SUS-170718-145503001

Camara acknowledged the appreciation of the team performance, which starkly contrasted the boos which met their display on Tuesday night in the defeat to bottom-placed Chesterfield.

He said: “It was a good game for us today. We worked hard compared to the last game and I think we deserved to win the game.

“We struggled to reach our best on Tuesday against bottom of the league, but today against the top of the league we did our best. These things happen in football.

“It feels good to see so many fans, it makes you feel motivated.

“We feel like we have a responsibility to give them good results.

“The last game’s performance wasn’t good and that would have been frustrating for them.

“They deserve a good performance from us and they drive us to the best we can.

“You can see today the fans were cheering, showing that they appreciated that we did the best we could.”

Camara, 20, who signed from Dulwich Hamlet in the summer, stressed that Luton’s playing style didn’t make a difference to Crawley’s approach to the game.

“The way Luton play doesn’t matter to us. The manager wanted us to be patient and composed, it only matters how we play.

“We should have played like we did today on Tuesday but sometimes in games like today it’s easier to motivate your players because you’re playing against the best in the league.”

However, the Bissau-Guinean did admit that Crawley have a young side with a lot of work to do, but believes Harry Kewell will help them reach their full potential.

“He has a big impact because he’s a manager trying to win games. He’s a winner and if we’re not playing well, he will talk to us at half-time and give us all the confidence to go back out and do the best we can.

“It’s good working with him because he trusts me a lot and every time I play he just tells me to keep laughing, be free and do the best I can.

“This is the highest league that I have played in but I’m young and always trying to learn. I need to learn and adapt at this level.

“He doesn’t make us feel pressure, which makes us more confident. We feel responsibility to do well but as young players we just try to the best we can.”