Crawley Town to face Birmingham City in Carabao Cup

Crawley Town travel to the midlands tonight to take on Championship side Birmingham City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Ipswich Town.

Mark Westley Photography July Cup Day Newmarket July Course Harry Redknapp manager of Queens Park Rangers football club at Newmarket to watch his horse Moviesta run in The Darley July Cup. ANL-140713-205541009

They are managed by former Spurs, Southampton and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp.

It will be an opportunity for Reds’ boss Harry Kewell to pit his wits against one of the most experienced managers in the country.

Kewell said: “It’s a big game for us, the Carabao Cup, it’s an opportunity for more silverware.

“It’s going to be a tough game; Harry Redknapp’s going to have the recourses, they are going to have the personnel.

“They are going through a transition stage as well. It’s going to be an interesting game; I’m really looking forward to it.

“The thing about football is you can put these things behind you (Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Port Vale) and concentrate on the next game.

“We will see how the boys recover and see how they feel, but there will be changes.”