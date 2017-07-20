Crawley Town to play Premier League Brighton

Crawley return to pre-season action at the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday against Premier League debutants Brighton.

Reds defender Mark Connolly is looking forward to the 'tough' match.

He said: "Obviously Brighton who we played last year in a good but tough game, we look forward to them games, you want to play against the best players, their obviously in the Premier League now, we want to test ourselves against the best.

"That will be another different game, fitness wise it will be very tough but you’ve got to look forward to every game and play with a smile on your face and be confident.

“It’s just exciting, and we’re all getting ready for the 5th August (First league game against Port Vale) which is the big one.”

Admission prices are; Adults: £10, Over-65s and 16-21 year-olds: £5 and Under-16s: £1.

Tickets are on sale online, by visiting Crawley Town at the box office, or by calling 01293 410 000.

Brighton fans can purchase from the box office or by calling 01293 410 000.

Next Wednesday, July 26, the Reds travel to play National League South newboys Bognor Regis Town. Kick off is 7:45pm at Nyewood Lane.