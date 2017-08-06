Crawley Town winger Boldewijn admits: ‘We must play for the full 90 minutes’

Crawley Town player Enzio Boldewijn believes they could have got a better result against Port Vale if they had played their best for the full 90 minutes.

The Dutch winger was key to Reds’ second half fightback with a goal and three close chances.

Boldewijn described how Crawley upped their tempo after the break and dominated play until the visitors sealed victory with with a third goal against the run of play with seven minutes to go.

He said: “We started very slow and let them to play the way they wanted to play.

“We knew they were strong from set-pieces and they scored two times from set-pieces, so that was very disappointing.

“We came in the second half and we knew it had to be different - move the ball very quickly and attacking-wise be more dangerous.

“It’s the way the gaffer wants me to play and I want to play myself - get the ball, go to the goal and have shots.”

Boldewijn enjoyed scoring the goal to make it 2-1 which was a fine move from their own half begun by Mark Randall.

He said: “We won the ball from in our own box; me and (Mark) Randall ran from our half to their half and he gave me the ball and I got in and I had a shot at the goal.

“We felt the equaliser was very close but unfortunately their third goal came which was very disappointing. They didn’t deserve it at all.

“In the second half we were controlling the game. It was devastating.

“You must show it from the beginning of the game and if we had done that it would have been a different game.”