Cuckfield-born Dwyer joins legend Kaka at Orlando City in record-breaking deal

A Cuckfield-born footballer has been involved in a record-breaking Major League Soccer deal.

Striker Dom Dwyer been traded by Sporting Kansas City to Orlando City in a deal that could reach $1.6m (£1.2m).

The 26-year-old became a US Citizen in March and scored 19 minutes into his International debut for the USA on July 1.

Dwyer was released by Norwich City as a schoolboy and played non-league football for Staines Town and King's Lynn before moving to the United States in 2009.

He was traded for $400,000 (£306,000) in general allocation money, $500,000 (£383,000) in targeted allocation money, and $700,000 (£536,000) in future allocation money based on performance. Major League Soccer operates under a structure in which player contracts are owned by the league.

The Orlando City SC official website said: "Not only does Dwyer bring elite goal scoring ability to the squad, he brings competition to the forward position. Competition fuels performance."

He joins former AC Milan and Brazilian legend Kaka and former Manchester United and Birmingham star Jonathan Spector at Orlando.