Deflated Hillians fall 5-0 to Lowestoft

After a pair of great results against Weadlstone and Kingstonian, the Hillians faced a Lowestoft team, who’s league position going into the game did not reflect the quality of the team, writes Charlie Kelly.

The game started brightly, with chances at either end for both teams. Goalkeeper James Shaw, who has been in fine form recently, was forced into making a few early saves.

Yet it was Lowestoft that took the lead just 14 minutes in, with Cruise Nyadzayo following up Jake Reed’s initial effort.

The Hillians pressed for an equaliser with in form striker Brandon Diau, but could not find an immediate solution. Lowestoft Dudinski kept the score at 1-0, after a good Hillians move saw Lee Harding’s textbook header saved by the Lowestoft number 1.

Lowestoft doubled their lead on 35 minutes, against the run of play. Dangerman Jake Reed latched onto a loose ball, before calmly slotting into the bottom corner.

It stood 2-0 at the half, with the Hillians searching for an answer.

With the addition of Lounisse Merzouk, the Hillians once more started the half the better team. However, another Lowestoft break away, and Zielonka made it three.

The game was put to bed on 60 minutes, as Reed added his second, and Lowestoft’s fourth. The Hillians continued to push for a consolation goal, but substitute Josh Greenleaf hit Lowestoft’s fifth in the 75th minute, making it 5-0 to the visitors.

A tough loss for Ian Chapman’s side, but the Hillians will sure to bounce back for next weekend’s FA Cup tie against Dartford. On a positive note, a fantastic crowd of 478 for Non-League Day 2017 showed the fantastic support of the Hillians fans.