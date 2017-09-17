Defoe: I had a feeling I was going to score the winner

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe admitted he had a feeling he was going to score the winner after his strike sunk Brighton on Friday evening.

The 34-year-old scored his first Cherries goal since rejoining the club from Sunderland in the summer and it gave Bournemouth a 2-1 win. Albion had taken the lead through Solly March early in the second half but Defoe's winner came just six minutes after Andrew Surman's equaliser.

Defoe said: "When Sur scored and it was 1-1, I just had this feeling 'I'm going to get the winner'.

"It wasn't a relief, I've always been confident that if I get the chances I'll score and I've always said in this team we create so many chances and there's so much quality in the dressing room.

"To score the winner in such an important game as well I'm delighted."

Bournemouth had lost their opening four Premier League matches of the season and Defoe said: "It's been difficult, we've worked so hard and if you look at all the running stats, I think we're second in the league. We're working and trying and we've just not had that luck we deserved.

"Tonight I got the chance, managed to finish it and we held on and it was well deserved as I felt we controlled the game."