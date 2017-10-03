Diau hits hat-trick as Hillians hammer Kingstonian

Brandon Diau hit a hat-trick as Burgess Hill ran out 5-1 winners against Kingstonian in the Bostik Premier tonight (Tuesday)

On a high from their FA Cup win on Saturday against Wealdstone, the Hillians found themselves behind after 16 minutes after Aaron Goode scored.

But they hit back seven minutes later when Diau hit his first before Pat Harding made it 2-1 just before the break.

Harding then set up Diau for his second on 50 minutes before the big striker claimed his treble on 58 minutes.

Things got even better 75 minutes when Diau turned provider as he slid the ball to Aaron Smith-Joseph who curled home with a lovely finish.