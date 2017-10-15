Duffy hopeful over groin injury

Albion defender Shane Duffy hopes his groin injury is 'not too bad' ahead of a scan tomorrow.

The Irish international limped off after 73 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Everton after he felt his groin 'pop' when running back to challenge Oumar Niasse.

Speaking afterwards, Duffy said: “I’m all right, a bit sore at the minute.

“I’ll get scanned in the morning and see how it is but it feels not too bad. It was like a pop or a shot feeling but it has calmed down now. I’ve iced it and had treatment and it feels a little bit better but I’ll see tomorrow.”

Six things we learned from Brighton's draw with Everton.