Eastbourne Town 0, Haywards Heath Town 5: Saunders’ men shine at the Saffrons

Haywards Heath Town made it six wins from eight in the league with a fine win and five goals away at Eastbourne Town.

Heath put in a fine display to overcome their hosts with 5 goals in 90 minutes to retain 2nd place in the league.

After an early headed chance from the hosts, Heath really kicked on and Max Miller found Jamie Weston on 5 minutes who mad no mistake from 6 yards out.

The game became an attack minded one for both sides as Eastbourne tested James Shaw several times but good saves and handling kept the hosts out.

At the other end Kane Louis, Nathan Cooper, Naim Rouane and Lewis Finney all went close.

On 34 minutes Max Miller again beat his man out wide before cutting the ball back for Jamie Weston’s 2nd goal of the game.

Eastbourne still looked for a way back into the game but found James Shaw in fine form, Kane Louis then hit the post from 6 yards on 38 minutes but he wasn’t denied his goal as Max Miller a minute later worked hard on the right before finding Louis in the centre for him to slot home for Heath’s 3rd goal of the game.

After the break it took just 5 minutes for the game to be over as a contest, Max Miller again giving the Eastbourne back line a tough time and his cross found Lewis Finney arriving for his first Heath goal.

Heath were not finished when on 62 minutes indecision at the back let in subsitute George Hayward who finished easily into the corner.

More chance came and went as Heath soaked up any presser the the hosts could find as they looked for a consolation goal.

Next up Heath welcome Littlehampton Town to Hanbury on Saturday October 1 3pm kick off.

