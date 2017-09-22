Elphick signing is a 'coup' for Burgess Hill Town

Hillains boss Ian Chapman believes new signing Gary Elphick's experience and leadership will be an invaluable asset and a coup for his side

The ex-Worthing boss and Brighton central defender joined the Hillains on Thursday and Chapman believes that

Elphick will add something that his squad has lacked.

He said: "He's a coup for our football club. Gary's someone who I feel can be a voice for us on the pitch as he

knows the game inside out.

"It's very difficult on the sidelines getting your point across when the game's going on because the game is in

full flow.

"When you're playing it's easier because you can organise and dictate what goes on in front of you.

"I don't want to put pressure on him. It may take a few weeks for him to settle in but once he does I'm sure he'll

be invaluable to our side.

"We've been in this league for two years and we've done OK but in certain games we've come up short.

"I'm hoping with someone like Gary, a few of those drawn games turn in to wins and losses in to draws."

Elphick has been a player that Chapman has admired for some time and was delighted that he chose to join Burgess

Hill.

He said: "His pedigree speaks for itself and he was definitely someone we wanted to bring in.

"I spoke to Gary years ago before he became Worthing boss and tried to get him in then.

"As soon as I knew he was available I didn't want to speak to him too quickly, but I wanted to bring him in. I said

you need a few days to think it through but once you do give me a call.

"He's coming in purely as a player. I said to him, come here as a player, enjoy your football and get a smile on

your face.

"He had that stint at Worthing and I've spoken to him about him coaching going forward.

"Gary won't be coaching, but he will be speaking to players and helping them. He's a player that the younger lads

should look up to due to how he conducts himself on and off the pitch."

Chapman also confirmed that Elphick will be involved in some capacity this Saturday in the Hillains league fixture

at home to Tonbridge Angels.

Chapman added: "Gary will be in the squad for the game against Tonbridge. We'll review that tomorrow morning and

speak to him and go from there but he'll definitely be in the squad."