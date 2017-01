Burgess Hill Town ran out 0-1 victors away to Enfield Town on Saturday.

A Tyrell Richardson-Brown goal in the 40th minute was enough to separate the two sides, but it was the team effort that ‘shone through’ and sent the travelling Hillians fans home happy.

It was a massive clean sheet by the Hillians and a deserved three points.

The Hillians are in action once again on Tuesday against a high flying Bognor Regis Town FC side, kick-off 7.30 pm.

