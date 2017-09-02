Erith Town 0, Burgess Hill Town 3: Harding hits 100th goal in FA Cup win

Burgess Hill Town progressed in the Emirates FA Cup with a 0-3 away win over Erith Town on Saturday.
Goals from Tony Garrod and Pat Harding gave Hill the win to see them through to the second qualifying round.
