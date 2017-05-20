Expected new Crawley Town boss Kewell a hero in Turkey

With Harry Kewell expected to be announced as the new Crawley Town boss next week, we have taken a look at his background.

Did you know the former Liverpool and Leeds star is also a well-known figure in Turkey, the homeland of Reds’ owner Ziya Eren?

He signed for reigning champions Galatasaray in July 2008.

Kewell had already made his name for Leeds United and Liverpool.

Playing in Turkey for three years, he was an instant hit with the fans, scoring after 20 seconds of his debut and setting up the second goal coming off the bench to secure a 2-1 win in the Turkish Super Cup, which with his help they went on to win.

In total he scored 22 goals in 63 appearances, many of them important ones.

His playing style, ability and hard work earned him the title of Harry the Wizard and the Wizard of Oz.

Kewell helped them reach the knock-out phase of the Europa League in 2009-10, where they lost to the eventual champions Atletico Madrid.