FA CUP: Chapman hoping Garrod will be fit for cup

Ian Chapman is hoping striker Tony Garrod will be fit for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Dartford.

Brandon Diau has doen a great job deputising for first choice Garrod, including a hat-trick against Kingstonian in the 5-1 win last week.

But Chapman believes Garrod helps the Hillians play a better style of football.

Chapman said: “Tony Garrod is hopefully going to train this week with a view to playing Saturday.

“It’s not knocking Brandon at all.

“Brandon has got a hat-trick and is a great member of our squad but Tony is a different type of player and I feel when we play Tony we play better football because we don’t go so direct.

“Brandon’s been brilliant for us and he is a great option to have but Tony is a real decent footballer at this level.”