FA CUP: Chapman - 'If everything goes our way and they are off form, it could happen'

Ian Chapman believes his Burgess Hill Town have a chance of progressing in the FA Cup - and at the same time make club history.

But he knows Dartford, who are currently fourth in the National League South, will have to be off form for his side to triumph.

Chapman said: “It’s massive. It’s an opportunity to take the club the furthest they have ever been in teh FA Cup. If you can get into the first round proper of the FA Cup it’s massive.

“We are not for one minute taking anything for granted. We know Dartford are the favourites and they are probably happy with the tie and think they have a real chance of going through.

“But against Wealdstone we played really well that day and if we are bang up for it and everything goes our way and they are off form, it could happen. And we will be trying our utmost to give them a game of football.

“Like I always say, when you play better sides, can we be in it with 15-20 minutes to go? If so then who knows.”

And Chapman is hoping a big crowd will be there to witness what could be a huge moment in the club’s history.

He said: “We’ve had big crowds the last few games. The crowd has been excellent and the support been really good. There’s a feeling around the place that people are behind us and they understand what we are trying to do.”

Jack Brivio is still out injured and Brannon O’Neill is cup tied, but Chapman is hoping Tony Garrod will be back.