FA Cup extra-time heartbreak for Haywards Heath - video slideshow

Despite having the chances Haywards Heath Town exited the Emirates FA Cup at Culverden Stadium last night (Tuesday).

After Saturday's pulsating cup tie the two sides went head to head again last night at Tunbridge Wells. WATCH our slideshow of Grahame Lehkyj's pictures from both matches above

George Hayward stretches to get the ball. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

It was Heath who were left to count missed chances as they ultimately fell to extra time defeat.

A keeper nightmare began the evening as Simon Lehkyj had to serve his one match suspension after been sent off at Peacehaven, With James Shaw on holiday and new signing Josh Heyburn not registered in time it came down to 16 year old youth centre back Marcus Newnham to pull on the gloves and be the stand in for the night.

The early chance fell to the home side but Newnham stood up well and made a diving save to his left, Heath then had the best chances of the half but Alfie Rogers fired just over after Max Miller had done brilliantly on the right and then Trevor McCreadie worked himself some great space in the box but dragged his strike wide.

The second half started as a cagey affair with no chances for the opening 15 minutes, On 65 minutes Max Miller again won a ball back deep in the Tunbridge half and his ball across the box found Alfie Rogers but he couldn't steer the ball inside the post.

More good chances came and went for Heath and the back line protected the young keeper well limiting the hosts opportunities.

With 4 minutes remaining great link up play saw Alfie Rogers release Max Miller but his strike beat the keeper but not the post to the host relief.

In to Extra time and Heath had a big shout for a penalty waved away after Trevor seemed to be tripped, the hosts countered quickly drawing a save from Marcus in the Heath goal but the loose ball fell kindly to the supporting player who fired in.

Heath pressed but couldn't test the keeper for the remainder of the half.

A forced change in formation saw Heath have to go for it in the final 15 minutes but going forwards now left holes for Tunbridge Wells to exploit, after a save from Newnham a Wells short corner was put in and the attacker got in front of his man and headed in from close range before Newnham could get there.

Last minute of the game and Tunbridge seal the win as they broke from the half way line and the striker coolly finishes into the bottom corner.

Tunbridge Wells face Concord Rangers of the National League South in the next round