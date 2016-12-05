FA Vase draw: Chichester City and Eastbourne Town discover next opponents

Chichester City will host Buckland Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Vase - while Eastbourne Town must wait to see who they will visit.

City, managed by Miles Rutherford, won 3-1 at Newhaven to reach the last 32 and their reward is an Oaklands Park home tie against Buckland, who won 3-0 at Horsham YMCA in Saturday’s third round.

Buckland, based near Torquay, play in the Western League premier division.

Eastbourne Town, who like City play in the premier division of the SCFL, will visit the winners of the replay between Southern Counties East League top-tier side Crowborough and Bedfont, who are from the Combind Counties premier division.

The fourth round is due to be played on Saturday, January 7, and there is £1,500 up for grabs for each team winning in the next round and reaching the last 16.

Full draw:

Shildon v Atherton Collieries

Billingham Town v Cleethorpes Town

AFC Mansfield v Sunderland RCA

South Shields v Morpeth Town

Gorleston/Basildon v Coleshill Town

Sun Sports v Bromsgrove Sporting

Newport Pagnell Town v Peterborough Sports

Sporting Khalsa/Sleaford v FC Romania / Tring Ath

Ely City v Shepshed Dynamo

Hinckley AFC v Berkhamsted

Bradford Town v Southall

Bristol Manor Farm v Melksham Town

Chichester City v Buckland Athletic

Team Solent v Croydon

Exmouth Town v Corinthian

Crowborough/Bedfont Sp v Eastbourne Town

