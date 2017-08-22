Fan’s view: Harry Kewell may come under fire at tonight’s fans’ forum after four straight defeats

You can’t beat a bit of consistency in football.

Unfortunately for Crawley we’re consistently losing.

Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge Utd was Harry Kewell’s fourth defeat in a row since taking charge.

Reds currently sit bottom of the entire football league in 92nd place. The only way is up, quiet literally.

The latest defeat comes a few days before Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney host a fans’ forum (tonight) at the Checkatrade Stadium.

It’s fair to say that forum could become pretty heated between the Reds faithful and our new management duo.

A lot of Crawley fans don’t have patience in their genetic make-up.

Reds’ line-up against Cambridge looked a very attacking one.

But for the second league game in a row Crawley fired blanks in front of goal.

I really hope Harry and Warren can turn our fortunes around.

On paper our squad looks good. Although a recognised goal scorer at this level is what’s currently missing. I just hope Panutche Camara and Thomas Verheydt come good.

On the fan front its quite apparent that a lot of regular Reds fans are on their holidays at the moment with a lot of usual faces missing from the terrace.

Although both home gates so far have been over 2,000, results certainly need to pick up and fast otherwise the 2,000+ gates may well start to drop.

Next up is top of the table Swindon away this weekend. It’s a daunting prospect.

But if Harry Kewell and the boys want to make a statement and get the doubters back on side then a first win of the season is very much what’s required from the County Ground.

We travel in hope more than expectation.