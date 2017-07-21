First pre-season win for Burgess Hill Town

Burgess Hill Town picked up their first win of pre-season with a 2-1 win over Whitehawk.

The Hillians initially went behind after a great individual strike from Byron Fenwick caught Max Huxter off his line from 35 yards out.

However, after some changes at the break, with numerous trialists featuring for the side, they were able to find an equaliser. Lee Harding was played in behind The Hawks defence and elegantly lifted the ball over keeper Tokarczyk.

Hill then turned the game on its head with Lee Harding getting his second of the game through a well-executed half-volley, assisted by Tony Garrod.

This victory will no doubt bring some much-needed confidence into the side as the full season begins in just 23 days. Up next, Hill are away to Hassocks on 26th July in the Ann John Memorial Trophy to raise money for St Peter & St James Hospice.