Former AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Bulman believes Harry Kewell has ability to turn fortunes around at Crawley Town

Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman believes Harry Kewell has the managerial quality to turn things around this season.

The Reds sit 20th in the table, after two losses in a week against Newport County and Carlisle, and have won just one of their six home games this season, but Bulman believes fine margins are standing in the way of success.

Colchester United v Crawley Town football 9/9/2017 Crawley manager Harry Kewell. Picture by Colchester Gazette SUS-171109-191855002

He said: “We’re not getting beaten out of the park, we’re creating chances and staying in games. It’s the little fine margins that are costing us and if we stamp them out we’ll do very well.

“Harry (Kewell) is a top man and takes it on the chin. He won’t change his ways and we are going to fight for him and I’m sure the results will change. The performances haven’t been overly bad and the mistakes are costing us.”

Veteran Bulman, 38, insisted that the Reds have taken to the head coach’s philosophy really well, but stressed that Kewell hasn’t yet had the time to make his mark at the club.

He added: “His way of doing things is foreign to a lot of players, but the boys are really enjoying working with him and so do I. I’m 100 per cent sure things will change for the better.

Crawley v Chelsea XI. Dannie Bulman. Pic Steve Robards SR1716478 SUS-170718-153708001

“He’s very young, approachable and enthusiastic. Most of the boys are bouncing into training, because his sessions are lively. Being a footballer, that’s one the most important things.

“It’s nice to have that respect for him because he’s done so much in the game and we want him to be a good manager here and kick-on. We want to work hard for him and the club.

“I don’t think he has had the time to put his stamp on things. He comes in with different views and standards. It’s an adjustable period and we’re trying to reach his standards day-in, day-out and we’re up for the challenge.”

The former Wycombe Wanderer also revealed he feels at ‘home’ after re-joining for his third spell in May this year.

“It’s the club that I hold dear to my heart. It’s my club, it’s where I have spent most of my time and never wanted to leave when I did both times. It was because of circumstances out of my hands.”