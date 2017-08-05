Former Bolton and Wolves defender Connolly signs new three-year contract to stay at Crawley Town

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

During his first spell he played 68 times for Reds between 2012-14.

The 25-year-old signed last summer after he left Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season, scoring three goals in what is his second spell with the club.

He told Crawley Town’s website: “I’m delighted to get it over the line.”

“It hasn’t really taken too long and I spoke with the manager last week and he told me that both him and the club wanted me to sign a new deal.

“I went straight home and spoke to my wife and from then it was just about getting everything right for both myself and my family.”

Irishman Connolly revealed his family were key in helping him make his decision to commit himself to Crawley.

He said: “Being settled is massive for every footballer - the past few days we’ve looked at buying a house down here.”

“I’m delighted the club have put faith in me and allowed us to settle down and plan our long term future.

“We’ve got targets as a team here and hopefully I can play a big part in achieving those.”