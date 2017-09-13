Former Crystal Palace, Everton, Sheffield United and Charlton striker signs for Wick

Former Premier League striker Marcus Bent has signed for Wick Football Club.

The 39-year-old, who counts Ipswich Town, Everton, Birmingham City and Sheffield United as some of his previous clubs, will join subject to international clearance.

The twice capped England under-21 international spent a season in the Indonesian Super League with Mitra Kukar back in the 2011-12 campaign, with that being his last club he must wait for signing papers to be cleared.

Rodney Lampton, who took over as Wick chairman last month, believes this is a major coup for the club and said: "Myself and Marcus grew up together in Hammersmith and we've remained great friends ever since.

"When I took over as chairman I had a chat with Marcus and he said he'd be interested in joining the club.

"He's got great pedigree in the game, I'm hoping his addition will be the first of many great things to come at Wick."

Bent will also take up an advisory role at the club, as well as assisting current manager Lee Baldwin.

Baldwin believes it is not only a massive statement from the club but one to shock the whole of the Southern Combination League as well.

He said: "Marcus has played in the Premier League and it's brilliant to have him coming here.

"I met him at the club on Monday, he's a confident guy and has great plans here.

"He'll be a great help for the players, helping them on the pitch and for me as a young manager. Marcus will be reporting to Rodney and other committee members, who may not be able to get down to the club regularly."

Bent could make his debut in Wick's Sussex RUR Charity Cup clash with division-higher Southern Combination League Premier Division Eastbourne Town at Crabtree Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

