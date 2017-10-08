General manager Rattle delighted with crowd on Non League Day

General Manager John Rattle was delighted with how the town embraced Non League Day with a crowd of 478, the fifth best in the Bostik Premier.

He said: "Obviously, everybody at the club is disappointed with yesterday’s result BUT at the same time I’m encouraged with how many new faces/visitors we had at the GES yesterday.

"The last couple of games I have been watching the game from the stands and have been overwhelmed with the positive comments from supporters on what we are doing at the football club.

"People seem to understand that we are playing in a league against clubs who have played in this league or higher for many years and have the ‘know how’ to compete at this level.

"We have had to learn fast with limited resources on and off the pitch, and it is nice to hear that people understand what we are up against. We are a honest club, and everyone is working hard not only to maintain our place in Bostik Premier League, but planning for a more stable future that will enable us to MAYBE, one day, think about playing at a National league level.

"In the meantime, we have a great game to look forward to next week in the FA Cup against Dartford FC. Everyone at the club will be providing the necessary support to Ian and the team all week and make it possible for the club to qualify for the 1st round of the FA Cup for the first time in our history."