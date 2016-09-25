Grays Athletic 1, Burgess Hill Town 1: Hillians extend unbeaten run to seven games

Burgess Hill Town extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-1 away to Grays Athletic on Saturday.

Ian Chapman made one change from their midweek Emirates FA Cup success with Alex Harris replacing Josh James in goal.

Just like their previous game, the Hillians found the opener on the stroke of half-time. Dan Pearse delivered in a good cross from his free-kick, which was met by the head of Lee Harding and stabbed home by Okwute Izuchukwu from close range.

Grays found their equaliser just before the hour mark when a long ball down the right wing saw Luke Hornsley get the better of Sam Fisk, in what appeared to be a handball, before slotting the ball past the advancing Harris.

Lee Harding had a good opportunity to put the Hillians back in front when he was through on goal with just the keeper to beat, but Callum Thomas narrowed the angle well and blocked his effort.

Ian Chapman said after the game, which had been a rather uneventful affair: “It was a poor performance from both teams today who struggled with the playing surface. We know we can play better than this. On a positive note, we have now gone seven games unbeaten and we look forward to Tuesday’s game away to Bognor.”

The Hillians will look to finish the month of September undefeated when they face Bognor Regis away from home on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!