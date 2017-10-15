Grimsby Town 0 Crawley 0: Reds earn away draw after Mariners’ penalty miss

Crawley Town survived a penalty against them to earn a hard-fought 0-0 draw away at Grimsby.

The Mariners’ Sam Jones sent a spot-kick wide around the hour mark after Mark Connolly fouled him in the area.

Joe McNerney twice went close with headers and Dennon Lewis and Enzio Boldewijn both nearly scored for Crawley.

At the other end ‘keeper Glenn Morris twice denied Jones from scoring with good saves.

Reds made three changes to the side which won at Morecambe last week with McNerney, Lewis and Meite starting while Lewis Young and Moussa Sanoh were both injured.

Jordan Roberts was out of the side serving a one-match suspension.

Crawley under-23s central defender Nathan Okoye, who has been training with the first team, was named on the bench for the first time.

During a quiet first half, Clifford found Lewis who fired a shot narrowly wide.

McNerney nodded Clifford’s free-kick into the hands of ‘keeper James McKeown.

Jones missed his penalty kick 12 minutes into the second half after Connolly had brought him down in the area and at this point the game came to life.

Cedric Evina crossed to Lewis who put the ball wide of the post.

Substitute Panutche Camara almost made an immediate impact when he blasted a shot against the Grimsby defence and Dannie Bulman followed up on the rebound but his volley was saved by McKeown.

At the end Boldwewijn was denied from short-range by McKeown when he turned and shot from a move begun from a free-kick as the game finished level.

REDS: Morris, Lelan, Connolly, McNerney, Evina, Smith (capt), Bulman, Lewis, Clifford (Camara 62), Boldewijn, Meite (Tajbakhsh 75)

Unused subs: Mersin, Doherty, Payne, Djalo, Okoye

MARINERS: McKeown, Davies, Clarke, Collins, Dixon, Dembele, Summerfield, Berrett, Woolfoord, Jones (Hooper 78), Vernon (Matt 70)

Unused subs: Killip, Kelly, Jayesimi, Rose, Mills

REFEREE: Gavin Ward

ATTENDANCE: 4,007 (70 away)