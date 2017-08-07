Gross insists Albion will fight for every point

Albion midfielder Pascal Gross says the team will fight for every point in the Premier League this coming season.

The Seagulls completed their pre-season programme with a 3-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid yesterday.

Gross has impressed since joining Brighton from Ingolstadt this summer and scored Albion's first equaliser with a deflected free kick, his third goal of pre-season.

Speaking about the match afterwards, he said: "It was a good test against a strong team, who have played well in the last few years in the Spanish League and in the Champions League.

"We played good but we still have one week more, so we can improve some things but it was a good test for us today.

"The most important thing is we play every game like a cup game. For 90 minutes, we will fight for our lives to take a point or three points. Every game is important and we have to play well in every game."

Gross added Brighton's second half performance against Atletico will give them confidence for the opening game of the season against Manchester City on Saturday.

He said: "It gives us confidence because when we play fast, play good, we have our own quality and we showed it in the second half and also sometimes in the first half.

"We have one week more, it was a good test and we'll keep going."

