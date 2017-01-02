Hailsham Town 0, Haywards Heath Town 8: Saunders' men close the gap as they start New Year with bumper win

Haywards Heath Town started the New Year with an impressive 8-0 win away at lowly Hailsham as they closed the gap to Shoreham to five points.

Having won 8-0 at home earlier in the season Heath knew they had high expectation to keep if they wanted anything like that scoreline and although Hailsham sit at the foot of the table recent results had shown more of a fighting spirit.

Kane Louis tries his luck at goal. Hailsham Town v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

On a difficult heavy surface for both sides it took some minutes to adjust but Heath then showed why they are sitting second in the table as they saw off Hailsham inside the opening 45 minutes.

Restored to the starting line up Max Miller had a point to prove and it was he that opened the scoring with just 8 minutes played finding the back of the net from close range, he then doubled his and Heath's tally slotting home from the edge of the box after Trevor McCreadie pressured the keeper into a mistake.

With only 15 minutes played Trevor McCreadie continued his good goal scoring form sliding the ball in from a Callum Saunders pass.

On the stroke of half time the game was all but over as a contest as Trevor McCreadie grabbed his second of the day after rolling the defender and finishing well.

After the break Haisham gave a spirited fight of it but the back line was well marshalled, and to make matters worse Trevor McCreadie coolly rounded the keeper to complete his hat trick.

It was 13 minutes from time when Heath added their 6th with Callum Saunders running onto a great ball through from Tom Graves and lobbing the advancing keeper.

Into the last 10 minutes Trevor McCreadie was pulled down in the box and Callum Saunders converted powerfully into the corner.

The scoring was wrapped up on the stroke of full time when young Joel Daly collected Callum Saunders ball in and fired home from close range for his first senior goal.

Leaders Shoreham were beaten 2-1 by Littlehampton which reduced the gap at the top to 5 points again.