Harding signs new contract with Hillians

Lee Harding has signed a new one-year contract with Burgess Hill Town.

Manager Ian Chapman said “I am delighted that Lee has made this commitment to the club. In the last six months, he has matured and as adapted well to playing in Ryman Premier League. He is the type of player that will take our club forward.”

Harding has scored two goals in the league this season - against Tonbridge Angels and Bognor Regis.

