Harry Kewell praises Cardiff City loanee Meite for major contribution to Crawley Town’s draw at Stevenage

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell praised new signing Ibrahim Meite for working hard during his first league start and scoring his first goal in professional football.

The 21-year-old striker is currently on loan from Cardiff City but his playing experience is in non-league football for Bostik League Premier club Harrow Borough.

His superbly taken 49th minute strike earned Reds a valuable away point at Stevenage last night.

It marked a fine fight back after Crawley went behind through another good goal by Stevenage’s Danny Newton moments before the half-time whistle blew.

Reds then created chances to score the winner as Meite showed tremendous pace, forcing home keeper Joe Fryer to make a save with a blast from outside the area.

Kewell said: “He’s a free spirit and he loves the game, that’s like every one of them.

“He wants to prove not only to us but to Cardiff that he can play.

“They know he can play, we know he can play. You saw he had one chance in the first half, he had a couple of chances in the second half and he got his reward in the end.

“We have got a good team working behind (the scenes), we are always looking for young up and coming talent to take it to the next level.”

Kewell also praised the two other new signings who also made their first league starts for Town.

“We had some good players out there like Josh Doherty for his first start, I thought he was excellent, we just need to get more minutes into him and I think he’ll be a handful.

“Dennon Lewis got a whack on the head and he’s half concussed but I’m sure he’ll be fine, so we’ve got some good talent at the club.

“We’ve got some experienced pro’s as well, it’s just a case of finding the right mixture.

“It’s not easy, you have to work hard at this game and if you work hard you can get the rewards.

“Ibrahim worked his socks off and could have got a few goals.

“I’m pleased for him and I’m pleased for the team becuase it’s not an easy place to come to and get a result.

“I felt we could have nicked it at the end.”