Harry Kewell reveals former Watford player Doherty is ready to play against Colchester

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has praised new signing Josh Doherty who joined the club on Tuesday.

The former Liverpool star worked with his new recruit when he was Watford’s under-23 head coach, and was impressed with him as a player.

Kewell believes the Northern Ireland under-21 international has the qualities needed to make it in League 2.

He said: “For me he was a top professional; he always worked hard, never complained, never questioned anything and did his job properly.

“He can get up and down the pitch, has got a great delivery and is not afraid of a challenge.

“He’s tricky and has got a great cross in him.

“So for me it was a ‘no-brainer’ to keep in on. Watford had other ideas and had a couple of other players coming through, so they decided to release him.

“I’ve always kept track of him, what he is doing and then the option came up that he was looking to be part of a squad and I jumped at the chance.

“I know what he can bring to this squad; he can definitely bring competition for Cedric (Evina), which is what Cedric needs.

Kewell revealed Doherty, 21, is ready to play straight away tomorrow at Colchester United.

He reckons he could even play with Evina along the left side of the field.

The former Australia international said: “So for my that was an important signing as even if he doesn’t full the left-back position, I know he can play left-side midfield. I think those two could form a great partnership.

“He’s working hard, same as everybody else, he looks good in training, he looks good in the way I want to play, so he’s available for selection.”