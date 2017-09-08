Harry Kewell: ‘This is not about me, but Crawley Town’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell says the recent increased publicity Reds have gained is not down to his high profile as a famous ex-player.

Reds have gained tremendous national coverage this week with a page lead interview with Selim Gaygusuz appearing in The Sun newspaper.

Also, Crawley Town filled a whole page of the Sunday Mirror football section plus Radio 5 Live published an interview with Harry Kewell on their Sportsweek show.

Kewell said: “This is not about me, this is about the club.

“We’ve had a couple of seasons where it hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted it to go.

“Now we’ve brought in some fresh ideas, we are pulling in the same direction; none more than the players themselves.

“Like we’ve said before, they’ve opened up, they’ve accepted more ideas and they’re working hard.

“We are still a long way off from where we want to be, but we’re working every single day and we are trying to make the right decisions every day to improve not just as a team but as a club as well.”

Kewell played down the importance of director of football Gaygusuz, stressing the whole club continuously works hard for the cause.

He said: “A lot of people will look at football clubs and they get three points on the weekend and everyone goes ‘yes!’, they get another three points and they go ‘wow,’ things must be happening here and if they continue that people say: ‘they must be doing something amazing!’

“Even when we started the season when things weren’t going well, the people at the club are working every single day to make the club work, to make it right for the players to be able to come in.

“Selim’s no different; we are all working behind the scenes to make it right for the team to be able to produce on the weekend.”

Kewell reflected that everyone at the club and the town of Crawley rejoice when they team wins.

He said: “That’s like the cherry on top when you get that three points; we are all happy when we get the three points and I am not just saying the players but I mean every single person that works for Crawley, and even Crawley itself is happy when we get those three points.

“And when we don’t get those three points, we are all angry and we all want to make it right and we want to make sure the mistakes which we made that week don’t happen again.

“We just slowly pull out all the negative stuff and just keep on filling up with positive stuff.”