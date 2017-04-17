Hassocks 0, Haywards Heath Town 2: Weston's brace keeps Heath on top

Haywards Heath Town kept their place at the top of the SCFL Premier table with a 2-0 win against in-form local rivals Hassocks.

A goal from Jamie Weston in each half was enough for Shaun Saunders' side to keep a one-point lead over Shoreham, who won 1-0 at Lancing.

Haywards Heath's last two league games are home to Loxwood (April 22) and away to Horsham YMCA (April 29) before they face Pagham in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup final on May 1.

Shoreham host Pagham on April 22 before travelling to Arundel for their final game on April 29.