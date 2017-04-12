Hassocks 4 Worthing Utd 1: Hassocks ease relegation fears in home win

You had to go back to the opening month of the 2012/13 season to find the last time Hassocks managed to string together six home victories in a row.

The visit of Worthing United provided the opportunity to rack up their first half dozen since then and the Robins duly took it, winning 4-1 to surely end any lingering relegation fears.

The Robins are now ten points clear of AFC Uckfield Town in the final relegation spot with just four games left.

Hassocks flew out of the traps to score inside the opening ten minutes.

James Westlake was the scorer with Jack Rowe-Hurst the architect. The latter’s brilliant through ball sent the former through and he made no mistake.

The assist for the opener from Rowe-Hurst was impressive enough, but he managed to outdo himself when teeing up Gault to double the advantage with a spectacular reverse pass.

United scored on the stroke of half time, a cross from out wide was put away by Will Robinson.

Conceding so close to the break can often turn a tie on its head but that didn’t happen thanks to Liam Benson.

The striker had replaced Charlie Pitcher, who was injured early on when he collided with Justin Gregory, and he added Hassock’s final two goals.

The first came just four minutes after the restart. After playing an advantage, the ball went through several more passing phases before Benson applied the finish for 3-1.

He then made it four just before the hour mark with a clinical finish.

Phil Wickwar was keen to highlight the youthful nature of his side afterwards with seven of the 14 players involved being under the age of 21.

He said: “It’s a decent result but what was more pleasing was the style with which we played to get it.”

“We can’t rest on our laurels. Easter weekend looks daunting with games against two of the top five in the space of 48 hours, including a local derby with Haywards Heath Town on Monday morning.”

Hassocks: Broadbent; Tighe, Akehurst, Badger, Bant; J.Westlake, Mills, L.Westlake, Rowe-Hurst; C.Pitcher, Gault.

Subs: Benson, Death, Wilkins, Marsh. B.John