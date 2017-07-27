Hassocks and Burgess Hill Town draw to share Ann John Memorial Trophy

Have your say

The Ann John Memorial Trophy was shared last night following a 3-3 draw with Burgess Hill Town.

Five of the goals came in the first half as Michael Death and a James Westlake brace put Hassocks 3-0 ahead only for the Hillians to pull two back. Former Robin Sam Fisk completed the comeback in thr second half.

Hassocks v Burgess Hill Town, Ann John Memorial Cup. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Most importantly, the evening raised over £1000 for St Peter & St James Hospice.

Hassocks said on their Facebook page: "Thank you for your fantastic support."