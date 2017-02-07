Hassocks joint boss Phil Wickwar knows his side are in a relegation battle, but insists they will not panic.

Hassocks lost 3-0 to Littlehampton two weeks ago - only there second match of 2017. And on Saturday they face title-chasing Chichester City.

Wickwar said: “Only having played once since January 2 hasn’t helped us one bit. Not a lot we can do about it. We shall have to deal with it best we can.

“Being blunt we are in a relegation battle, but we won’t panic but we need look to pick up points sooner rather than later.”

Wick and Mark Dalgleish have added to the Robins’ squad.

Wickwar said: “The signing of Jack Rowe Hurst will give us some extra fire power and the return of Marshy after the birth of his daughter will add some grit and experience. We have signed Josh Green from Lancing to play u21 to push Broady for the number one jersey. The lads have been training hard and are raring to go and get back into a run of games and get back into a winning habit.

“Chichester on Saturday will be a real tough place to get points. But we will be positive and look to get something out of the game.”