Hassocks u10s Seagulls complete incredible achievement

Hassocks u10 Seagulls celebrated a fantastic achievement by winning every league football match that they have played in for a whole year.

The team of boys, who have now been playing together for 18 months, notched up their eighteenth consecutive win in the Horsham league.

The team has now scored 120 goals in the year, with their opposition teams getting just nine goals past their keeper.

Coach and manager Andrew Hughes: “This is a unique group of 13 boys who live and breathe RESPECT in every aspect of their game. They play football to enjoy the game and have found huge success in working together and encouraging each other – a remarkable group of boys to be manager of. I am extremely proud of them.”

Player Max Hughes said: “I love playing for the Seagulls – all of the players are really good friends. We never blame anyone for a mistake, we just work together to try to win each game.

Despite the cold, rain and mud on Saturday morning, the Seagulls reached the anniversary of their incredible winning streak.

Coach Hughes said: “It felt like we had won the World Cup – I have never seen such huge smiles on a group of wet and muddy lads!

“None of this would have been achieved without the great commitment that the boys, their parents and the coaching team show every Saturday regardless of the weather.”

