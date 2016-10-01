Haywards Heath Town 1, Littlehampton Town 1: Saunders on the spot to ensure win

Haywards Heath Town put another three points on the board after a hard-fought victory over Littlehampton at Hanbury Park.

Heath were made to work hard for three points today as they finally saw off a resilient Littlehampton side with a penalty scored by Callum Saunders in the 56th minute.

Littlehampton had come with a game plan and defended well limiting Heath to very few clear cut chances in either half but in the 56 minute Max Millers run and strike was adjudged to hit the defenders hand and the referee awarded the spot kick.

Callum Saunders who was waiting to come on then took the field and immediately dispatched the the penalty with the keeper going the opposite way.

Littlehampton looked to get back into the game but were limited to shots from 20 plus yards which didn't trouble James Shaw in the Heath goal.

The Reserves had a day to forget as they made the long trip west and came away with nothing after 90 minutes but lots to think about.

The first half saw them 4-0 down and despite a better 2nd half the hosts added two more to the scoreline and ran out comfortable 6-0 winners.

