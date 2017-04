The SCFL Premier Division title race took another twist as Haywards Heath Town went top after beating Eastbourne Town 2-0.

With Shoreham losing 2-1 to Horsham YMCA, Shaun Saunders' men are now one point ahead with just three games left.

Melford Simpson gave Heath the lead two minutes before half time and Max Miller sealed the win with two minutes to go.

Heath travel to in-form local rivals Hassocks on Easter Monday.

Hassocks enjoyed a 2-1 away win at Eastbourne United.