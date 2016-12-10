Haywards Heath Town 2, Newhaven 0: First team and Reserves complete first doubles of the season

Both Haywards Heath first team and Reserves recorded wins today as they both completed their first doubles of the season.

The first team entertained Newhaven at Hanbury. The first half saw the sides equal each other out as both sides had half chances but nothing too clear cut to trouble either keeper.

After the break Heath upped the intensity and took the lead just before the hour mark, a great through ball from Naim Rouane found Alex Laing running through, as the covering defender got across the ball was forced through to Trevor McCreadie and from eight yards his strike was too strong for the Newhaven keeper who despite getting gloves and face on the ball couldn't prevent it from crossing the line.

It was just four minutes later that Heath doubled their lead, Josh Spinks read the Newhaven ball out and intercepted perfectly before feeding the ball out wide to Alex Laing,he cut inside and along the edge of the 18 yard box before firing into the far corner leaving the keeper rooted to the spot.

Neither side were able to change the score line but the visitors came close to a consolation late on as they crashed the ball against the Heath cross bar.

Full Time Heath 2-0 Newhaven

The Reserves returned to league action after a week off and recorded a good 1-0 win away at Arundel. It was the same scoreline when Arundel visited Hanbury back in September. Harrison Pitt grabbed the only goal of the game in the 75th minute for an important 3 points on the road.

