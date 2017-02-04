Haywards Heath Town 2, Peacehaven 0: Louis and McCreadie goals seal another three points

Haywards Heath Town had to put in a patient display to breakdown a resilient Peacehaven side but two top quality goals sealed the three points.

Heath met for the fourth time with Peacehaven this season but after a frustrating first half that saw Heath struggle to break down the 10 men behind the ball the game was all square with the only real chance on target from Alex Laing that drew a very good save from the Peacehaven keeper.

The second half saw more work rate from Heath and more chances as they stuck to their task and carved out several opportunities.

The deadlock was finally broken just before the hour and it was a moment of magic from Kane Louis. After receiving the ball from Alex Laing he juggled the ball past two defenders and then drilled the ball into the back of the net.

With just over 10 minutes remaining Heath doubled their lead courtesy of top scorer Trevor McCreadie as he headed home his 27th goal in 23 appearances. It was Joel Daly who cut back and delivered a pin point left foot cross that McCreadie did brilliantly to get above his marker and head in.

Peacehaven had a late flurry but Heath stood firm to claim another important three points and another clean sheet.

The Reserves tough season continued as they fell to a 4-2 defeat on the road at the hands of Lancing