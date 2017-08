Have your say

Haywards Heath Town shocked higher league opposition as they progressed in the FA Cup today.

They beat South Park thanks to goals in either half from Luc Doherty (28) and Max Miller (58) was enough to see them through.

In the RUR Charity Cup, Hassocks lost 4-2 to AFC Uckfield Town while St Francis Rangers drew 1-1 with Bexhill United in the SCFL Division 1.