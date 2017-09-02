Haywards Heath Town 2, Tunbridge Wells 2: McCreadie returns to put Heath in hat for next round

Haywards Heath Town booked a place in the hat for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup along with Tunbridge Wells after a last minute equalizer from Trevor McCreadie this afternoon (Saturday).

The match was an even affair but Heath made the early chances as inside the opening minute Max Miller was unlucky to see his strike rattle the visitor's post.

Despite the pressure from Heath it was 'Wells' that opened the scoring on 18 minutes after a short back pass was seized upon and the Tunbridge striker got to the ball before Simon Lehkyj and prodded in.

Heath were not behind for long as the impressive debutant Scott Chamberlain received the ball from Nathan Cooper before driving his strike into the bottom corner on 21 minutes.

The game was very end to end with several goal line clearances and well defended blocks.

With just five minutes remaining it looked like Heath would be heading out of the FA Cup after a surging dribble the Tunbridge player kept his cool and fired past Simon Lehkyj.

The drama was not over as Heath through all they could at their visitors and as the clock struck 90 minutes Jamie Weston weaved into the box before the tackle that lead to the loose ball falling to Trevor McCreadie and his strike flew in past the keeper to earn a replay on Tuesday night.