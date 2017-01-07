Haywards Heath Town 3, Pagham 3: Lions fight back to grab draw at Hanbury

It was second place against fourth place today at Hanbury Park, and it lived up to the pre-match expectation as a full blooded affair ended all square after 90 minutes.

In a really ding dong of a game the points were finally shared one a piece at the final whistle after the visitors struck on right on full time.

It was never going to be a game for the faint hearted and so it proved as the two sides went toe to toe in this top end fixture in the SCFL Premier division.

Heath got off to a fine start with Tom Graves brilliant ball over the top picking out Heath marksman Trevor McCreadie who finished brilliantly through the keepers legs after just 7 minutes. Both sides then went into battle and had chances, Pagham's best drew a great save that James Shaw held onto in mid air. Heath saw a clear handball on the line waved away for just a corner and then saw numerous chances come and go.

On the stroke of half time Pagham got the equalizer from the penalty spot. Confusion from the decision was caused as the referee first waved away appeals clearly showing the player to get up but then reversed his decision as the assistant referee signaled for a penalty that was duly put into the corner.

The second half again started at break neck speed and After Callum Saunders beat his man the ball across the 6 yard box was only going to end in the back of the next with both Max Miller and Trevor McCreadie on hand it was the latter that took his tally to 8 goals in 3 games.

Heath weathered a Pagham fight back and on 65 minutes were awarded their own penalty as Trevor McCreadie was caught later after getting his shot off. Callum Saunders stepped up and the keeper guessed right (much to the help of last weeks youtube upload) to keep the sides only separated by the one goal.

Heath were to get that two goal lead as just minutes after Alex Laing's introduction he lost his marker in the Pagham 6 yard box and headed home Jamie Weston's corner.

Pagham certainly had the never say die attitude and pulled a goal back from close range with just 4 minutes of normal time remaining. As the clock hit 90 minutes a deep cross in didn't stick with James Shaw and Pagham pounced on the loose ball and fire in to claim a point at Hanbury.

No game for Heath next week as they must now wait until January 21 for their trip to Lancing on the 3G pitch.