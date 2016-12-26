Haywards Heath Town 4, Hassocks 1: Heath win Boxing Day derby against local rivals Hassocks

After 24 years of waiting it was Blue verus Red in a league fixture that the Blues took all three points from.

There was no Christmas Day hangover for the Heath players as they finished the 2016 matches with a good win over local neighbours Hassocks.

Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Both sides had good opportunities in the opening 20 minutes but it was the big centre half Tom Graves who broke the deadlock poking the ball in from close range connecting with Jamie Weston's corner on 22 minutes for his 6th goal of the season.

On 36 minutes Heath doubled their lead when Trevor McCreadie latched onto a loose back pass and coolly slotted in past the advancing keeper.

After the break Hassocks looked for a way back into the game and James Shaw was at full stretch to keep out a effort from distance. It was Hassocks who were next to halve the deficit as a corner seemed to catch everyone out and go straight in.

The game was now poised but Heath again upped the attacking intent and on 83 minutes Trevor McCredie brought down a great ball in by Ryan Warwick and then smashed the ball past the keeper on his near post for his second of the game and give Heath again a two goal cushion.

Tom Graves puts the Heath ahead. Haywards Heath Town v Hassocks. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

With the game entering injury time Trevor McCreadie completed a great hat trick and seal the points as he curled in a left foot effort from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Next up for Heath is a trip to Hailsham on Monday January 2 with a 11am kick off