Haywards Heath Town 4, Horsham YMCA 1: Video highlights as Heath move into second

Haywards Heath Town recorded a solid victory after a shaky start against Horsham YMCA as they moved into second position in the SCFL Premier division.

Shaun Saunders said: “Pleased with the win, we are still not at the level I know we can play at but to come back from an early shock showed good character.”

The visitors got off to the perfect start by opening the scoring with their first attack that not only caught the blues out but most of the supporters and especially the video man as a smart finish from Nick Sullivan found the corner after just 15 seconds.

That was the kick that Heath needed as they then gained control of the game creating many chances that the visitors had their keeper to thank on many occasions.

The equalizer came on 25 minutes with Naim Rouane feeding Kane Louis and his ball found Trevor McCreadie with his back to goal but a smart turn and he rolled his defender and finished well into the corner.

Just before half time Heath had turned the game around as Max Miller broke free and pulled the ball back to Luc Doherty, his strike was blocked by the covering defender but Trevor McCreadie was in the right place to smash the ball in from six yards out.

After the break Heath kept the pressure on on despite heroics from the YMCA keeper Heath extended their lead on 55 minutes when Jamie Weston's in-swinging corner crashed off the far post and over the line.

The game was wrapped up a minute later when man of the match Luc Doherty capped off a fine display with a delightful chip that beat the keeper all ends up and into the far corner.

Heath could have extended their goals for column but more good saves prevented this.

The win moves Heath into second place in the table as Pagham fell to a 4-2 defeat to AFC Uckfield Town.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/

