Haywards Heath Town 4, Worthing United 0: Six in a row for Saunders' men

Haywards Heath Town made it six wins in a row as they registered their third league win of the season at Hanbury today with a 4-0 win over Worthing Utd.

It was a hot afternoon at Hanbury that both sets of players had to contend with today and Heath never really got out of second gear.

Max Miller saw his penalty saved mid way through the half but the deadlock was broken seven minutes later when Nathan Cooper met a Jamie Weston corner to head in.

In the second half it was Max Miller who made up for the penalty save by latching onto a Tom Graves through ball and finishing brilliantly first time into the corner.

It was the supporters' man of the match Alfie Rogers who was next on the score sheet after bundling the ball in after Karly Akehurst had headed goalwards.

It was again Alfie Rogers who finished the scoring with just less than 10 minutes remaining flicking in with his head after Nathan Cooper had headed the ball goalwards.